Nabha burglary case solved, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

The police have solved a case of burglary at the Nabha gas agency and arrested five along with arms and ammunition. The suspects, Parwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surinder Singh, Mandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh, all residents of Sangrur, have been remanded in police custody. The gang had carried out multiple burglaries in Patiala and Sangrur districts.

While addressing a press conference, SP, Patiala city, Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma had formed a team, including SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP (Investigation) Sukh Amrit Singh Randhawa, DSP (Nabha Sub-Division) Davinder Singh Attri and Patiala CIA in-charge Inspector Shaminder Singh, that carried out the investigation and nabbed the suspects within five days of the crime committed in Nabha. They also recovered a 12 -bore rifle, ammunition, an axe, two iron rods, one sharp sword, two lakh rupees in cash and a motorcycle from their possession.

Alam said the Patiala CIA staff team had received a tip-off that the suspects were about to commit another loot at a different place.

The police then registered a case against them at the Bakshiwala police station and arrested them from near Anaj Mandi Dadhera. A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act was also registered against the suspects.

The SP said criminal cases had already been registered against the main gang member, Parwinder Singh alias Ravi.

He said, “These gang members had committed nearly 10 incidents of loot, dacoity and snatchings in areas of Nabha, Bhawanigarh and Dhuri. They had looted Rs 2 lakh from a Nabha gas agency in February. They had even looted money from a gas agency in Bhawanigarh of Sangrur in early January. One of the workers at the Bhawanigarh gas agency was found giving them inputs.”