Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 15

The Nabha Power Limited, Rajpura, today launched a campaign to distribute more than 5,100 school kits among rural students. The campaign is aimed at promoting inclusive education by improving retention in government schools and increasing students’ interest.

The school kits contain a school bag with a foldable desk, an eco-friendly stainless steel water bottle and a pencil box.

While launching the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of the Nabha Power plant SK Narang said, “We are making efforts to improve the learning levels of students in rural Punjab. Ensuring basic facilities in every school around the plant was one of the key focus of the company, and the initiatives being taken by the power plant will go a long way in promoting inclusive education for all.”

The school bag is a patent product of a social enterprise, incubated in IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore. It is a school bag with a detachable study table; a learning aid that allows the children to make ‘any space’ a ‘study space.’ It is designed to be used for outdoor classes, classrooms that don’t have desks, and for studies at home.