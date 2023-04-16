Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Patiala, April 15
The Nabha Power Limited, Rajpura, today launched a campaign to distribute more than 5,100 school kits among rural students. The campaign is aimed at promoting inclusive education by improving retention in government schools and increasing students’ interest.
The school kits contain a school bag with a foldable desk, an eco-friendly stainless steel water bottle and a pencil box.
While launching the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of the Nabha Power plant SK Narang said, “We are making efforts to improve the learning levels of students in rural Punjab. Ensuring basic facilities in every school around the plant was one of the key focus of the company, and the initiatives being taken by the power plant will go a long way in promoting inclusive education for all.”
The school bag is a patent product of a social enterprise, incubated in IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore. It is a school bag with a detachable study table; a learning aid that allows the children to make ‘any space’ a ‘study space.’ It is designed to be used for outdoor classes, classrooms that don’t have desks, and for studies at home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...