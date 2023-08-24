Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a Naib Tehsildar and a Patwari for allegedly preparing fake documents and “vasiyat khangi” of land measuring 14 kanal and 11 marla at Khanouri.

The Naib Tehsildar has been identified as Darshan Singh, currently posted at Bareta, Mansa; and the Patwari as Balkar Singh. Both have been arrested under Sections 409, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC and 13 (1) (A), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A spokesperson for the bureau said the then Kanoongo, Darshan Singh, the Naib Tehsildar, Bareta; and Patwari Balkar Singh, along with Tehsildar Vipan Bhandari, in collusion with Deepak Raj of Khanauri Kalan, allegedly prepared fake documents and “vasiyat khangi” of 14 kanal and 11 marla situated at Khanouri. The teams of the bureau are conducting raids to nab the third accused, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation is going on.

