Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution

Patiala, December 27

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), a socio-theatre organisation, is taking steps to sensitise people about issues of pollution and water wastage through natak melas. NTAS Director Pran Sabharwal stated that they have launched a “Pardushan hatao, pani bachao” (Fight pollution, save water) rural theatre campaign under which they organise natak melas in Rohti Khas (Nabha) and Shambhu Kalan (Rajpura) to enlighten the locals about the issue.

#Environment #Pollution