National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports will be hosting the upcoming Sports Authority of India (SAI) competition. The competition will be held from February 19 to March 5. Over 500 athletes are expected to participate in athletics, cycling, wushu and weightlifting during the event.

Officials at NIS said lodging and boarding arrangements for the athletes will be made by the institute.

Col RS Bishnoi, Senior Executive Director of NIS, said, “We have made all necessary arrangements to ensure that the athletes have a comfortable stay and can focus on their performances. We look forward to witnessing some of the best sporting action during the event.”

The competition will kick off with athletics competition from February 20 to 24, followed by cycling from February 27 to 28, wushu from February 28 to March 1 and weightlifting from March 2 to March 5.