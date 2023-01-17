National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 16

A National Lok Adalat will be held in the district on February 11. The National Lok Adalat pertaining to all types of pre-litigation cases and cases pending in various courts and Permanent Lok Adalats except non-compoundable criminal cases will be held here. Court Benches will be constituted at Patiala, Rajpura, Samana and Nabha for the purpose.

Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Patiala, today held a meeting on the matter with the judicial officers of the district. The office said the DLSA, panel lawyers and advocates should cooperate with the judicial officers in identifying and getting maximum number of cases fixed for the Lok Adalat.

The office also held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, SSP and DPRO office and directed the DC office to constitute separate Benches of the revenue courts at district as well as sub-divisional level.

The District and Sessions Judge also requested the Police Department to constitute Benches to settle pre-litigated matrimonial complaints at all women cells at the Sessions Division.