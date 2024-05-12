National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

Patiala, May 11
Sunita and Pran Sabharwal of the National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) organised their 261st monthly garden natak mela in collaboration with philanthropist Dr SP Singh Oberoi at Baradari Gardens here.
The chief guest at the event, Shivdular Singh Dhillon, a retired bureaucrat, said he was associated with the monthly garden theatre movement since its inception in the year 2001 and had been keenly watching their activity, for which Pran Sabharwal was awarded the Padma Shri.
The plays presented by Sunita–Pran Sabharwal included Ajmer Aulakh’s ‘Avaisley Uddhan Di Naika’, Dr Harcharan Singh’s ‘Kirat Da Satkar’, ‘Viksit Bharat’ and humorous Kaka-Pataka.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...