National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

Sunita and Pran Sabharwal of the National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) organised their 261st monthly garden natak mela in collaboration with philanthropist Dr SP Singh Oberoi at Baradari Gardens here.

The chief guest at the event, Shivdular Singh Dhillon, a retired bureaucrat, said he was associated with the monthly garden theatre movement since its inception in the year 2001 and had been keenly watching their activity, for which Pran Sabharwal was awarded the Padma Shri.

The plays presented by Sunita–Pran Sabharwal included Ajmer Aulakh’s ‘Avaisley Uddhan Di Naika’, Dr Harcharan Singh’s ‘Kirat Da Satkar’, ‘Viksit Bharat’ and humorous Kaka-Pataka.

