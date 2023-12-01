National Theatre Fest concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 30

The 15-day Pritam Singh Oberoi Memorial National Theatre Festival concluded at the North Zone Cultural Centre at Kalidasa Auditorium here today.

On the final day, Chandigarh’s Alankar Theatre Group mesmerised the audience with its presentation of ‘Aware’, written by Bhagwati Charan Verma and directed by Chakresh Kumar.

The play depicted the struggles of five young boys hailing from Punjab, Himachal, Banaras and Haryana, who arrive in Mumbai with the hopes of finding success as actors. The struggle of the five boys to find work as actors — with a dose of politics, love and betrayal thrown in — was effectively portrayed by the cast.

Festival directors Parminder Pal Kaur and Gopal Sharma said 24 plays were presented in the festival, in which artistes from 14 states performed to great acclaim.

SP Singh Oberoi, managing trustee of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, congratulated the festival directors for the success of the event. He said that the next edition of the festival would be held from November 16 to 30 next year.