National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Patiala, March 17

A two-day national workshop, “QUEST”, concluded at Punjabi University with the promise of bringing quantum computers into practice soon.

The national convener of the Theme-1, Prof Arvind congratulated the physicists for the success of this workshop.

This was the fourth national workshop under the project, “Quantum Enabled Science and Technology” (QUEST), Theme-1, related to the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It was organised on the topic, “Quantum Information Technology with Photonic Devices”, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali. Scientists from all over the country participated in it.

On Day 2 of the workshop, Prof Anirban Pathak of JIIT-Noida shared his thoughts on designing quantum devices, quantum hacking and generating random numbers for a secure communication. Prof Sibyasish Ghosh from IMSC-Chennai expressed his views on the topic of “Quantum Heat Engine”. Dr V Narayanan from the IIT-Jodhpur also read his research paper on “Generation of Entangled Photons and its Application to Quantum Computation and Information Processing”.

A musical evening with a classical tone was also organised on the first day at Kala Bhawan of the university for the scientists. Under the leadership of Dr Alankar Singh, the students and employees of the music department gave their classical performances.

