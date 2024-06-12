National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala

Patiala, June 11
The 2nd National Yogasana Coach Training Programme, organised by Yogasana Bharat, a recognised National Sports Federation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, commenced at the National Sports Institute (NS NIS), Patiala. The week-long programme would conclude on June 16.
Yogasana Bharat Secretary General Jaideep Arya highlighted the international scope and future prospects for certified coaches of Yogasana. He said successful trainees would have the opportunity to pursue coaching careers in the country and abroad. Arya also emphasised the mission of PM Modi to include Yogasana in the Olympic Games.
NS NIS Director Prof Kalpana Sharma was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. She was joined by the Chief Coach of Yogasana, CK Mishra; Director of the Education and Training Committee, Rachit Kaushik; Asian Yogasana Vice President, M Niranjana Murthy; and Treasurer, Umesh Narang.
The training programme attracted over 150 trainee coaches from 29 affiliated states and union territories. These participants are set to receive advanced training from over 15 resource persons of national and international repute who will impart world-class training on various topics related to yoga.
CK Mishra said, “The programme promises to be a significant step forward in promoting and professionalising Yogasana. With expert guidance and dedicated participation, this programme aims to elevate the standards of yogasana coaching and contribute to its recognition at the global level.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
This is stated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijij...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards