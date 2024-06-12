National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 11

The 2nd National Yogasana Coach Training Programme, organised by Yogasana Bharat, a recognised National Sports Federation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, commenced at the National Sports Institute (NS NIS), Patiala. The week-long programme would conclude on June 16.

Yogasana Bharat Secretary General Jaideep Arya highlighted the international scope and future prospects for certified coaches of Yogasana. He said successful trainees would have the opportunity to pursue coaching careers in the country and abroad. Arya also emphasised the mission of PM Modi to include Yogasana in the Olympic Games.

NS NIS Director Prof Kalpana Sharma was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. She was joined by the Chief Coach of Yogasana, CK Mishra; Director of the Education and Training Committee, Rachit Kaushik; Asian Yogasana Vice President, M Niranjana Murthy; and Treasurer, Umesh Narang.

The training programme attracted over 150 trainee coaches from 29 affiliated states and union territories. These participants are set to receive advanced training from over 15 resource persons of national and international repute who will impart world-class training on various topics related to yoga.

CK Mishra said, “The programme promises to be a significant step forward in promoting and professionalising Yogasana. With expert guidance and dedicated participation, this programme aims to elevate the standards of yogasana coaching and contribute to its recognition at the global level.”

