national yogasana training programme kicks off

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 29

The fourth National Yogasana Judges Training Programme began at prestigious Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala today on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Utsav of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The programme was declared opened by chief guest Lt Gen GS Cheema, vice chancellor of Punjab Sports University, Patiala.

Over 200 trainee judges have been participating in the training programme, with 11 resource persons from 30 affiliated state/UT units conducting sessions on various topics related to Yogasana Sports. The event will conclude on May 3.

Under the guidance of Jaideep Arya, the secretary general of Yogasana Bharat, the opening ceremony witnessed the presence distinguished guests, including Vineet Kumar, executive director of SAI NS NIS, Patiala.

During the ceremony, a comprehensive introduction to the Athletes' Age Group, Events, and Competition Structure was provided, setting the stage for an enriching training experience. Participants gained invaluable insights into the concepts, techniques, and micro-marking systems for traditional yogasana.

