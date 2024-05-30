Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

Former cricketer, commentator and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu praised the state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit of Government Rajindra Hospital.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former MP, who has kept himself away from campaigning in the run-up to the General Election, said the CT mapping (simulation) of his wife, former legislator Dr Navjot Kaur, was done for radiotherapy treatment planning.

He posted on X: “Her radiotherapy starts on Monday; the state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit is more like a bunker with four-foot concrete walls. A world-class high-energy linear accelerator (True Beam) is a state-of-the-art machine being used for radiation at Patiala and Amritsar.”

