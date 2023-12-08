NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

Patiala, December 7
NCC cadets of 3 PB Air Sqn celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day in Patiala today. This day has been celebrated since 1949 to honour men and women in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country.
A ten-day NCC camp is in progress at Ryan International Public School. The camp will continue till December 13 and more than 400 cadets are participating in it. Group Captain Ajay Bhardwaj educated the students about Civil Defence Day and how the volunteers save their fellow brethren from natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, storms and fires. Wing Commander SGV Reddy CO 1 ASC Ambala delivered a speech on Agniveer scheme.
A lecture was conducted by JWO Arun, para-jumping instructor, on jungle and snow survival techniques, on the ocassion. Colonel AS Sandhu, training officer (NCC Headquarters, Patiala), said it is the responsibility of the civilian population to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel.
