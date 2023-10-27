NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav

Patiala, October 26
Cadets of the NCC unit at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated Khadi Mahotsav today.
Cadet Diksha of Class IX threw light on the importance of the day. The students, through their paintings, showcased the vibrant tapestry of India’s heritage and paid tributes to the timeless tradition of khadi.
Later in the day, the cadets collaborated with the university’s NSS wing and took out a rally on the campus. School principal Bal Krishan said khadi had the essence and significance of India’s freedom struggle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...