NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav

Patiala, October 26

Cadets of the NCC unit at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated Khadi Mahotsav today.

Cadet Diksha of Class IX threw light on the importance of the day. The students, through their paintings, showcased the vibrant tapestry of India’s heritage and paid tributes to the timeless tradition of khadi.

Later in the day, the cadets collaborated with the university’s NSS wing and took out a rally on the campus. School principal Bal Krishan said khadi had the essence and significance of India’s freedom struggle.

