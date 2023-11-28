NCC cadets educate students about Constitution

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University celebrated National Constitution Day. NCC cadet Gurpreet Kaur told the students about Dr. BR Ambedkar and his role in drafting the constitution, along with other members of the drafting committee and important dates associated with the constitution.

Principal Dr Bal Krishan said, “Our constitution is the longest written constitution in the world and it is the supreme law of the land that everyone must abide by.” The cadets educated the students about how their family members could make a new voter card or get corrections done on their already-made voter IDs.

#Punjabi University Patiala