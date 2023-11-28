NCC cadets educate students about Constitution

Patiala, November 27
Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University celebrated National Constitution Day. NCC cadet Gurpreet Kaur told the students about Dr. BR Ambedkar and his role in drafting the constitution, along with other members of the drafting committee and important dates associated with the constitution.
Principal Dr Bal Krishan said, “Our constitution is the longest written constitution in the world and it is the supreme law of the land that everyone must abide by.” The cadets educated the students about how their family members could make a new voter card or get corrections done on their already-made voter IDs.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...