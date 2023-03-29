NCC cadets visit Indian Military Academy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

NCC cadets of Government Mohindra College visited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, under the guidance of principal Prof Amarjeet Singh.

The trip was organised under the scheme, Career Guidance and Counselling in Higher Education Institutions, of the Punjab Government. Officials said the main aim of the trip was to inspire and encourage the cadets.

Lieutenant Dr Manmohan Sammi of the NCC army wing led the trip, along with assistant professor Kamaldeep and assistant professor Geeta.

The cadets witnessed the training of officers and visited the fire range, central library and Manoj Pandey International indoor swimming pool. They also watched a documentary on the history of the academy.