Need for empowering youth, say experts

Patiala, April 25

Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, organised a two-day national conference on environmental degradation, social change, development and the youth, “Natcon Youth”, which was inaugurated by Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education and Languages, Department of Higher Education, Punjab Government.

Renowned sociologists, Prof Maitrayee Chaudhari, President, Indian Sociological Society, New Delhi; and Prof Rajesh Gill, advocate and former Professor of Panjab University’s Department of Sociology, were keynote speaker and guest of honour respectively. The three dignitaries emphasised the need for empowering the youth in multiple ways with academic as well as administrative efforts of academic institutions and the governmental bodies.

