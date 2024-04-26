Need for empowering youth, say experts

Patiala, April 25
Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, in collaboration with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, organised a two-day national conference on environmental degradation, social change, development and the youth, “Natcon Youth”, which was inaugurated by Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education and Languages, Department of Higher Education, Punjab Government.
Renowned sociologists, Prof Maitrayee Chaudhari, President, Indian Sociological Society, New Delhi; and Prof Rajesh Gill, advocate and former Professor of Panjab University’s Department of Sociology, were keynote speaker and guest of honour respectively. The three dignitaries emphasised the need for empowering the youth in multiple ways with academic as well as administrative efforts of academic institutions and the governmental bodies.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...