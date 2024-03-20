Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 19

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Arvind has stated that to deal with the issue of climate change, there is a dire need to adopt a lifestyle with a friendly approach to nature.

He was speaking at a workshop that was organised on the guidelines of the National Assessment and Accreditation councils (NAAC) here today.

Professor Arvind said adopting this lifestyle was not a difficult task as it had been a part of our old lifestyle.

In our traditional lifestyle, there was a proper arrangement for the management of the waste materials generated from each household, but now people were moving away from this lifestyle by adopting new lifestyle.

Speaking about the importance of this workshop, he said the main aim of this workshop was to create awareness on promoting nature-friendly activities.

He said more attention should be given to such activities from educational institutions. Educational institutions have to show the way to the rest of the society, he added.

He said Punjabi University was starting a treatment plant near its hostels as a pilot project where the liquid waste of the hostels would be treated and used for irrigation of gardens etc.

Pritpal Singh, Additional Director of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Mohali, said more could be expected from the youth in this regard. He said the data of the past 70 years showed that the minimum temperature had started to become ineffective in Punjab. Until a few decades ago, the weather in Punjab was below two degrees for about three months, which was no longer the case.

Because of this there has been a continuous decline in the yield of wheat in Punjab. He also mentioned about the various steps taken by the council in this direction.

Dr Narinder Singh of ITT-Ropar and Dr Rajeev Kumar of Panjab University also expressed their views.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment #Punjabi University Patiala