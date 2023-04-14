‘Need to use innovative tech to counter climate change impact’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 13

The two-day 11th National Conference on Recent Advances in Chemical, Biological and Environmental Sciences (RACES-2023) concluded today at Multani Mal Modi College. The chief guest for the event was Dr Padma Kumar Nair, Director, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, whereas the guest of honour was Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Pushpa Gujral Science City, Jalandhar.

The keynote address was delivered by Professor Dr Ashok Malik, former Head of the Department of Chemistry, Punjabi University, Patiala.

College principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar welcomed the guests and participating delegates. He said the current paradigm of development was based on profit-driven technological advancements and over-utilisation of natural resources, which is resulting in massive degradation of environment and human conditions.

Dr Rajeev Sharma, convener of the conference, discussed the objectives and thrust areas of the conference and said around 200 delegates from seven states and two union territories were participating in the conference.

In his address, Dr Nair said the notion of excellence was the product of empathy and could be obtained by working for the welfare of others.

Dr Grover congratulated the college authorities for organising this conference and elaborated on the recent innovations and research in the areas of chemical sciences, biological sciences and environment sciences. He said these areas were inter-disciplinary. Right from the problem of water pollution to the concept of environmental justice, the scientists and policy makers should focus on development of socially responsible solutions with special focus on use of innovative technology to adverse the impact of climate change, depletion of energy resources and challenges to human health. Dr Malik motivated the students to develop imaginative thought process for becoming socially responsible scientists.

The dignitaries also released a souvenir-cum-abstract CD on the occasion.

The second technical session was chaired by Dr Ramesh Kumar, Department of Chemistry, Kurukshetra University. As many as 30 scholars presented their research papers in the session. The third technical session consisted of poster presentations by young researchers and scholars. A total of 50 posters were displayed.

Noorpreet Kaur bagged the first position in the poster making contest. Arvinder Kaur and Rachita won the second position and Angelena and Prachi the third position. From the chemical sciences section, the first position was won by Rohit, the second by Rajveer Kaur and the third position was bagged by Aswari Arali.

In the biological and environmental sciences section, Sonu Sharma stood first in the contest, Monu Sharma won the second position and Shalu Sharma the third. From biological sciences, Gunveen stood first and Dishani was given the second prize. In chemistry section, Richa bagged the first position while and Indu Sharma won the second.

In his concluding remarks, chief guest Professor Jatinder Sharma, Department of Biotechnology and Dean, Life Sciences, Kurukshetra University said such platforms were crucial for developing analytic and critical thinking skills.