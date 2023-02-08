New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

Managing Director, PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Vipul Ujjwal, today reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new state-of-the-art bus stand near the Rajpura bypass. He said the work was in its final stage and the bus stand would be open to the public soon.

He instructed the officials concerned to complete the pending work of the under-construction bus stand on a priority basis.

“The Chief Minister is directly monitoring the project, which will be opened for public use on April 1,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney instructed the officials to coordinate with departments concerned to complete the construction on time.