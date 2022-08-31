New library comes up at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, August 30
The Department of Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Punjabi University, Patiala, inaugurated a new departmental library today.
Dean (Research) Manjit Pattereh, who was the chief guest at the event, said the library would be a learning platform for CSE students.
Raman Maini, Head of Department, said the facility would help students fulfil their immediate need for books.
He said the department had added important books to the library and would add more books by reputed authors on different subjects in the coming times.
The library would cater to the needs of around 1,000 graduates, postgraduates and doctoral students.
