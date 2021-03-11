Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling

Karam Prakash
Patiala, May 28
A portion of the newly-built Institute building at Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, constructed by Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), has started falling.
The building, worth Rs 35 crore, had to be handed over to the college authorities with deficiencies in October last year evidently under the pressure of immediacy from higher-ups.
However, only one department, as of now, is functioning in the building. Sources informed that that there was a lot of pending work at the building.
College authorities informed they were compelled by the people at the helms to take over the building with deficiencies. A senior college official said, “A high-level probe should be conducted because the building has a lot of deficiencies. The PHSC got away by handing over the building with major faults. An audit of the building by an independent body should be conducted to fix the accountability.”
Sources informed that classrooms, examination hall and laboratories in the new building had been readied for 225 medical students, but they were not up to the mark and the students had to attend classes in the old building—meant for 150 students.
Dr Harjinder Singh, Director-Principal, said, “I will send officer concerned to check and start repair work immediately. We are installing ACs at the new building. It will soon be fully functional.”
