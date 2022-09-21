Newly constructed roads in Patiala to be dug again

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

Recently developed road network across Patiala city will be uprooted for installation of the gas pipeline project and 24x7 surface water supply project. Municipal officials, who attended a meeting with Inderbir Singh, Minister Local Government and the Department Director on Monday, said deliberations for implementation of the gas pipeline project with the private company were underway. The 24x7 water supply project is already in progress.

Gas pipeline, 24x7 water supply project

The Local Government Minister had called a meeting with all heads of various wings—health, land, building, engineering and others of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday.

The MC officials said all roads of the city would be uprooted for installation of the gas pipeline project. “The gas pipeline project has to be installed across the city and will reach all households. As such, the roads will be uprooted”, an official said. They added the installations need to be carried out by March 2023. As such, a halt on reconstruction of various roads imposed by the (MC) during a recent meeting will continue till the completion of the two projects.

Officials said the minister discussed the issue of ownership and encroachment of land of Kolan Wala Toba at length. They said, “The matter has become complicated over its ownership. Part of the land belongs to the MC while the rest is private. The MC had filed a case in the court for separation of its land after an attempt to acquire the land was made.”

The government on the other hand has offered to provide all legal and administrative help to secure its ownership. “Importantly, the MC has already issued a number of building construction plans on the site, which has further complicated the matter”, an insider said.

The minister also discussed the matter of illegal encroachment of MC lands. The wing concerned has been directed to identify all encroached government lands and begin a process to take them into possession.

When contacted, Superintending Engineer Rajinder Chopra said the roads in the city would be uprooted for the surface water and gas pipeline projects. “Deliberations for the implementation of the gas pipeline project are going on with the private company”, he said.