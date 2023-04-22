NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 21

The district Social Security and Woman and Child Development Department in collaboration with NGO Confederation of Challenge and Sarbat Da Bhala Trust organised a camp at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College here today.

As many as 294 disabled people were given tricycles, artificial limbs, hearing aids, sticks and other necessary items at the camp.

After inaugurating the camp, Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai said people with disabilities deserved special attention and it was the moral duty of all to extend all sorts of help to them.

He said persons with disabilities have made great strides in every sector of society, including occupying administrative positions and in the field of sports. He urged the disabled persons to bring their demands to his notice and promised that the state government would sanction required grants for fulfilling their needs.

Chairman of District Planning Board Ajay Singh Libra said the district administration was constantly organising camps to fulfil the needs of the disabled.