NGO seeks immunisation, sterilisation of stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

After the Municipal Corporation failed to begin its programme of sterilising dogs in the city, an NGO has raised its concerns over the stray dog menace with the state government and the district administration.

The NGO Society for People’s Welfare and Awareness Patiala said despite it repeatedly highlighting cases of dog bite, “nothing concrete has been done by successive state governments to tackle the problem”.

Feral dogs a health hazard Stray dogs have become a big nuisance and a health hazard, disturbing residents, littering the streets, spreading fear and terror of dog bites and the rabies disease, causing accidents, resulting in monetary loss and others. —Diwan Singh Bhullar, NGO representative

In a memorandum submitted to MLAs and the district administration, it said: “The problem was brought to the notice of the state government in the recent Assembly session, but it has not been taken up seriously or addressed properly.”

On behalf of the NGO, Dr Diwan Singh Bhullar said, “According to a report by the World health Organisation, every year more than 55,000 deaths are taking place due stray dog bites worldwide. Of these, 20,000 deaths caused due to rabies are reported in India alone. Stray Dogs have become a big nuisance and a health hazard, disturbing residents, littering the streets, spreading fear and terror of dog bites and the rabies disease, causing accidents, resulting in monetary loss and others.”

The NGO said the state government should immediately start a stray dog sterilisation and immunisation programme. Strict instructions should be issued to ensure 100 per cent completion of the drive.

The NGO’s representatives said people should stop feeding the strays openly on roads and streets. “Just as snake bite victims are compensated, dog bite victims should also be given relief,” a representative said.