NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

Members of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee today said the model district environment plan should be implemented as per the NGT guidelines. Committee members, including chairman and former Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Jasbir Singh, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, and engineer Babu Ram today reached here to take stock of the situation.

Justice Jasbir Singh held a meeting with PPCB chairman Prof Adarsh Pal Wig, Deputy Commissioner Patiala Sandeep Hans, MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia, and others. He said the date for implementation of guidelines of the NGT for management of new and legacy waste had already surpassed. “Now, we will initiate action, including setting responsibilities and issuing fines against municipal councils and other departments in case they fail to implement the solid waste management rules-2016”, he said. Justice Jasbir Singh said the respective departments were required to make implementations for proper disposal of animal carcasses, establishment of green belt around dumps as well.

He said people should ensure they did not discard waste in cities and villages and keep them clean. The monitoring committee emphasised on handling plastic and electronic waste as per guidelines so that the untreated waste was not dumped in drains and Ghaggar River.

#balbir singh seechewal #Environment #NGT #PPCB