Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 14

The Patiala Police have arrested a Nigerian woman with 1.75-kg heroin. SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said a party of the Banur police arrested a Nigerian woman, identified as Julite Omageefeomo (23), with 1.75-kg heroin.

He said the police party stopped a car at Jhansla village for checking. “A Nigerian woman, identified as Julite Omageefeomo, sitting in the car was found in the possession of drugs. She currently resides in Shardha Vihar in New Delhi,” The SSP said. He said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against her at the Banur police station. “She was presented in court, which sent her to police remand.We are investigating the case further,” he said.

Garg said the police had set up checkpoints at various locations in view of the Assembly election in the state.—