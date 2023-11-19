Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

The administration has set up night shelters for the homeless in all subdivisions of the district, providing facilities such as beds, blankets, and shelters with roofs for those who spend nights on the roadside during the cold weather.

The initiative was undertaken by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who mentioned that these facilities have been made available in collaboration with civic bodies of Patiala, Rajpura, Nabha, Samana, Patran, Sunam, Ghagga, Bhadson and Devigarh.

The DC said two temporary night shelters had been set up in Patiala city — one near Shri Kali Devi temple and the other near Parshuram Chowk.

In Rajpura, temporary night shelters have come up near the Senior Citizens’ Home. Bobby Kumar has been appointed as the nodal officer, who can be approached on hte phone number 7814221513. In Samana, Inspector Ashwani Kumar (9646200359) has been appointed the nodal officer for a shelter near the Senior Citizens’ Home. In Nabha, Kuldeep Singh (7009537363) is in charge of overseeing the night shelter of the Municipal Council. In Ghagga, Gagandeep Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for the night shelter and his contact number is 8837894440.

In Devigarh, Inspector Harvinder Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for the night shelter at the office of the Municipal Council, and he can be reached on 9646064512.

The DC emphasised that these night shelters were equipped with facilities such as hot water for bathing, first aid kits, clean and comfortable beds, CCTV cameras, RO water, and firefighting equipment.