No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Karam Prakash
Patiala, September 24
Psychotropic drugs, which come under the prescription medicines, are being sold by chemists without prescription in Rajpura town.
Against rule
I have no idea of the psychotropic drugs being sold without prescription outside the hospital. This is not allowed as per the rule. — Dr Jagpalinder Singh, SMO, AP Jain Civil Hospital
No plaint received
We have not received any complaint so far. If we get one, we will act on it. — Dr Navjot Kaur, Zonal Licensing Authority
Rules flouted
Tablet “Ultracet”, “S Citonaz plus”, “Petril” and “Zolfresh”, all prescription drugs, were also available without prescription at a few chemist shops.
According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, drugs specified in the Schedule H1 category cannot be sold without prescription of a registered medical practitioner.
The Tribune team visited a few chemist shops outside AP Jain Civil Hospital in Rajpura and purchased “Petril”, a psychotropic drug, without prescription to fact-check the situation. The drug is used for treating anxiety, depression and epilepsy. A senior doctor of Government Rajindra Hospital said: “The addiction or habit-forming potential of this medicine is very high. It can only be given as per the dose and duration, on the advice of a doctor.”
Tablet “Ultracet”, “S Citonaz plus” and “Zolfresh”, all prescription drugs, were also available without prescription at a few chemist shops.
A doctor of AP Jain Civil Hospital, who wished not to be named, said: “A Vigilance Bureau probe should be ordered to find out the connivance of health officials with these chemist shops.”
Police sources said psychotropic drugs were preferred by addicts having a low income, as these were way cheaper than regular drugs.
Meanwhile, feigning ignorance, Dr Jagpalinder Singh, SMO, AP Jain Civil Hospital, said: “I have no idea of the psychotropic drugs being sold without prescription outside the hospital. This is not allowed as per the rule.”
Dr Navjot Kaur, Zonal Licensing Authority, said: “We have not received any complaint so far. If we get one, we will act on it.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...