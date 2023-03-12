No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema today assured the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that there would be no dearth of funds for any university in the state.

This year, we have set aside Rs 164 crore for the university. But after talking to the Vice-Chancellor of the university and other functionaries, we propose to enhance the grant to an amount that will cover its expenses. Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister

While reiterating the government’s commitment to improving the education infrastructure and promoting centres of higher education, Cheema said even last year, the Budget had initially set aside Rs 150 crore for Punjabi University, which was then enhanced to Rs 200 crore.

“This year, we have set aside Rs 164 crore for the university. But after talking to the Vice-Chancellor of the university and other functionaries, we propose to enhance the grant to an amount that will cover its expenses,” said Cheema.

CM Bhagwant Mann, while referring to the funds for universities in the state, said his government would not allow any university to suffer any financial loss and that education should not be under any debt. No stone will be left unturned for the betterment of the universities, he said and also mentioned about his long association with Punjabi University.

Yesterday, university VC Prof Arvind had lashed out at the government and questioned its seriousness towards saving and running the cash-strapped institution. He said the state government had slashed its allocation from Rs 200 crore to a mere Rs 164 crore. This is while the already over-staffed and financially distressed university’s yearly expenditure on salaries alone rose by Rs 100 crore due to the implementation of new pay scales for employees.