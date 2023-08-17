No e-way bill, over 100 vehicles seized in Mandi Gobindgarh

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 16

On the directions of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, teams of the Excise and Taxation Department today conducted a special checking in Asia’s biggest steel town Mandi Gobindgarh. Action was taken against drivers of 101 vehicles for not carrying the required documents.

Giving the information, a spokesperson of the Excise and Taxation Department said Financial Commissioner (Taxation) Vikas Pratap and Tax Commissioner Arshdeep Singh Thind formed teams of the state intelligence and preventive units of the department for conducting the checking.

He said during this campaign, vehicles carrying iron scrap and finished goods were checked and most of the vehicles against which action had been taken did not have e-way bills related to the goods being transported. All such vehicles were impounded.

The official said during data mining, purchases from such irregular parties had been detected by whom taxes had not been deposited in the government treasury. He said these vehicles were likely to be fined more than Rs 1 crore after a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Cheema said information regarding GST evasion by some firms and trucks was being received repeatedly from various sources. He said the checking was conducted by the department acting on this information. He said while the tax department was committed to providing all possible facilities to the honest taxpayers, such actions by the department against tax evaders would continue in the future as well.

Sources alleged a large number of “passers” (who transport iron consignment without bills) had been active and hundreds of trucks passed through the barriers without e-bills causing revenue loss worth crores of rupees in alleged connivance of politicians.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Goods and Services Tax GST #Harpal Cheema #Mandi