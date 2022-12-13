No honours, sweet dishes at this year’s Jor Mela: SGPC

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 12

Office-bearers of the SGPC led by Karnail Singh Panjoli and officials of the District Administration led by Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh and SP Raminder Singh held a meeting with the members of the langar committees here today. The committees had applied for the allotment of site to serve langar to the devotees during the Shaheedi Jor Mela.

Addressing the committee members, Karnail Singh Panjoli, SGPC secretary, the SDM and SP said the mela was a solemn occasion of mourning and the community kitchen to be set up should adhere to the religious spirit. They said simple food should be served and that no sweet dishes would be allowed on the occasion. They also said no loud speakers would be allowed to attract the devotees.

The langar committees would be given temporary electricity connection after they deposit security. The committees have been instructed to keep the area clean and no garbage should be thrown in the open. Municipal council would make arrangements to collect the waste.

No thermocol and recycled plastic utensils would be allowed at the mela. The SDM said the Health Department would provide round the clock service at the event.

The SP said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. He said tractor-trailers would only be allowed in the night to bring goods for langar, but would not be allowed during the day.

The SGPC issued strict instructions to Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib that no one should be honoured by giving Siropa during Shaheedi Jor Mela. They also instructed that no sweets of any kind should be prepared or served at the langar.

Bhai Harpal Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib; Jagdeep Singh Cheema, former district president of SSAD(B) were also present.