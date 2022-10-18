No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

Patiala, October 17
With 14 fresh cases, dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district. The count of dengue cases in the district has already risen to 172 in this season.
Of 14 fresh cases, nine were reported from the rural areas while five were from the urban belt. The rising dengue cases has rung alarm bells for the Health Department and residents. At least 34 cases have been reported over the past few days.
Officials of the Health Department said hospitalisation of dengue patients had started following rise in cases. “Some dengue patients are under treatment at government and private hospitals,” said district epidemiologist, Dr Sumeet Singh.
He further said they had already sprayed insecticide in houses of dengue patients.
Notably, indoor residual spraying involves coating walls and other surfaces of the house with a residual insecticide to kill mosquitoes.
Dr Sumeet said they surveyed around 60 neighbouring households of positive patients. Efforts were on to identify people having fever or other dengue symptoms, he said.
Meanwhile, it has been learnt that many people, despite having dengue symptoms, were reluctant to undergo test. They were indulging in self-medication, said health officials.
