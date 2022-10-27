No stopping fireworks in Patiala even 2 days after Diwali

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

Two days after Diwali, many areas continued to witness noise and smoke in the city as residents were seen busy bursting crackers. With no police action against the offenders, many areas were seen engulfed in smoke causing trouble to elderly people.

Earlier on Monday, restrictions on bursting crackers for only two hours on Diwali went up in smoke as people kept enjoying fireworks till late night. The district administration permitted the public to burst fireworks between 8 pm to 10 pm.

However, the data collected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) intimated that the peak hours of bursting crackers in the city remained between 10 pm to 12 midnight.

Sunpreet Singh Sidhu, a city-based lawyer, stated that curbing air and noise pollution should be every government’s agenda and inappropriate handling of fireworks while bursting should also figure in the priority list of the administration. Residents must comply with norms. “However residents in many areas continue to disturb others by bursting crackers even days after Diwali,” he said.

“Despite schools and administration creating an awareness about harm caused by crackers, people continue to ignore it,” he said.

Harpreet Singh Sandhu, another city resident, said generally concern over air pollution was raised only ahead of Diwali. “Similar concern should be shown on pollution caused by industries and automobiles. While farm fires cause pollution the entire season, the administration should act against anyone polluting the air,” he said.

A senior police officer said they would register an FIR against anyone found bursting crackers.