Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

Youths in the city continue to flout traffic norms and create noise pollution by making certain modification in their motorcycles such as Royal Enfield or Bullet.

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act, creating a silencer blast is an offence. According to the police, youths create silencer blast by switching the engine off and on when the motorcycle is running at a high speed, resulting in the emanation of a firecracker-like sound from the engine.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, any unauthorised modification to a two-wheeler is illegal. This has many times created panic and even disturbed patients and young children when done in proximity to hospitals and schools.

Senior police officials said action would be taken against such bike owners under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act pertaining to unauthorised modifications to the vehicle causing a nuisance.

In the past, the traffic police had launched specific drives to nail Bullet riders indulging in such an activity. A number of vehicles were impounded too. However, the menace has seen a rise among youngsters in the recent past.

The local YPS Market, Urban Estate, Leela Bhawan, Civil Lines School and Bhupindra Road areas are the worst hit. After schools and colleges get over, youths riding Bullet bikes often produce a cracker-like sound from their two-wheelers, much to the annoyance of others on road. Most of the riders had altered silencers of their bikes to produce a jarring loud sound to draw attention of passersby.

“The practice seems to have increased especially after the school hours due to the apathy of the authorities concerned, which are not making efforts to remove such hazardous sound-producing gear from two-wheelers,” rued Ayan Khan, a student.

Advocate Sunpreet Singh Sidhu said there should be zero tolerance to this violation. “Such bikes should be impounded,” he said, adding that action should also be taken against shopkeepers who fix such silencers in bikes.

A senior police official said a sustained drive would be launched and such bikes would be impounded.