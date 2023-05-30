 Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala : The Tribune India

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Seek implementation of 6th Pay Commission

Members of the Private College Non-Teaching Employees' Union (Punjab and Chandigarh) hold a protest to press for their demands at Multani Mal Modi College on Monday. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

Members of the Non-Teaching Employees’ Union of Multani Mal Modi College here held a strike and staged a dharna in response to a call given by the Private College Non-Teaching Employees Union, Punjab (Aided & Unaided) over their demands.

The agitated employees wore black badges in protest over non-implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission and other pending demands. The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab Government over the treatment being meted out to the non-teaching employees.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, press secretary of the union, claimed it was a shame that the state government was not fulfilling the genuine demands of the non-teaching employees working in private aided colleges since long.

During the last one year, a delegation of the Non-Teaching Employees’ Union has met the Finance Minister, Education Minister, Members of Parliament and more than 20 MLAs several times, but their demands have not been fulfilled yet.

“We have got no response from the government so far. implemented the 7th Pay Commission for teachers working in colleges, but did not accept demands of the “poor cadre” of non-teaching employees working in private aided colleges. It has failed to implement the Sixth Pay Commission,” Gupta said. He added, “On June 9 and 10, a dharna will be organised outside the residence of Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Anandpur Sahib.”

