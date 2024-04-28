Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 27

The staff of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College held a protest for the non-payment of salaries for six months.

While talking to The Tribune, the president of the association, Prof Bikramjeet Singh, said they have been protesting for two months. He said they had been submitting a charter of demands addressed to the Trust Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, an umbrella body of the SGPC. Singh said despite reminders to the principal to forward their demands to the management, their concerns have not been addressed. He said, disheartened by the lack of response, the staff has taken to the streets.

