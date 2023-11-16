Novel initiative unveiled at DAV Public School

Patiala, November 15
With an aim to strengthen child-centric and innovative learning experience, DAV Public School launched ‘jaadui pitara’ or magic collection. It is a play-based teaching-learning material, developed under the goals of the national curricular framework and is expected to improve conceptual understanding amongst three to eight years-old students.
This will help instil positive learning habits and develop the five critical domains of childhood development. The collection includes toys, puzzles, puppets, posters, flashcards, worksheets among other items to accommodate the diverse needs of learners in their foundational stage. Teachers of the pre-primary department, under the mentorship of principal Vivek Tiwari, were applauded for this initiative.
Earlier, two teachers from the pre-primary department of the school, Damanjit Kaur and Minakshi Nirola, won the ‘Teacher’s Innovation Award 2023’ held at Hans Raj Public School, Panchkula, for their expertise in the field.
