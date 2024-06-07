Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker

Patiala, June 6
Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSOU) has adopted DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under its digital initiative. The university has uploaded results of four admission cycles (2021-2023) on DigiLocker. Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, JGND PSOU appreciated efforts of the examination branch for providing university students access to digital documents through DigiLocker.
He said, “The results of postgraduate, undergraduate programmes and certificate courses for the sessions July 2021, January 2022, July 2022 and January 2023 can be accessed on DigiLocker.” He said, “DigiLocker fetches documents in real-time directly.”
