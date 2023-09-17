NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 16

The NSS wing of Government Bikram College of Commerce today organised a programme under the theme ‘Swachhata Abhiyan-Swachhata hi Sewa’ following the directions of the office Director of Higher Education, Punjab.

NSS volunteers held a cycle rally, which began from the college campus and passed through areas around the college, creating awareness among people about cleanliness and the cleanliness mission of the government.

The staff and the students of the college registered themselves on the online portal of Bharat Swachhata League 2.0. About 94 NSS volunteers participated in the event. Among others present on the occasion were NSS programme officers Prof Satinder Kaur and Dr Harsimran Kaur in addition to college faculty, including Dr Amrinder Kaur and Prof Jasmine Kaur.