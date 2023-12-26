NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 25

Two hundred NSS Volunteers of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (SGGSWU) have been deputed to extend services to the pilgrims during Shaheedi Jor Mela, said Dr Harneet Billing, NSS programme coordinator. She said the NSS volunteers have been assigned duties at various places to help the district administration for the smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela. She added the volunteers will also initiate cleanliness activities and create educational and social awareness on key issues.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Pritpal Singh, exhorted the volunteers and said they should consider this service as a blessing as it would instil social responsibility and feeling of community service in them. He urged them to maintain discipline and keep the spirit of NSS high during the camp.

A three-day book fair dedicated to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Jorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri ji was also started. The ninth issue of the ‘Journal of Religion and Sikh Studies’ published by the university was presented to the congregation. Pritpal Singh said the book fair has been organised to enhance book culture among the youth.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Guru Granth Sahib