Official: Update Aadhaar issued 10 years ago

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 23

UIDAI Deputy Director General Bhawna Garg has urged those residents who had obtained their Aadhaar cards before 2015 to update them in case they had not done it so far.

Garg held a meeting with Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney to review the progress of the Aadhaar project in the district today. The increasing uses of Aadhaar and the new guidelines of the Indian Government were also discussed.

Garg said that the government has initiated an exercise to strengthen residents’ Aadhaar cards by updating their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents, if they had obtained it before 2015 and had not updated it. She said that this facility, free until December 14, can also be availed online.

She stressed upon the importance of having a registered mobile number linked to Aadhaar as various services can be availed online by logging in at www.myaadhaaruidai.gov.in or through UIDAI’s mAadhaar app.