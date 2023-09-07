Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 6

Additional Deputy Commissioner Isha Singal today instructed officials to ensure senior citizens were given proper respect in the government offices in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Level Committee formed for the care of the elderly here today, she called upon the youth to respect and obey their parents and elders as they had vast knowledge.

In the meeting, the management of Bassi Pathana Old Age Home urged the ADC to depute doctors to provide health services to the inmates as they were suffering from various diseases due to their old age. The ADC directed health officials to assign the duties of doctors as required in the old age home.

She said a tender would be floated soon for the renovation of the building of the Senior Citizen Association Home Sirhind.

