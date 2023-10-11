Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 10

The Municipal Council Nabha decided to reconstruct a road within 1.5 years of its construction in 2020. This has raised questions over the involvement of government officials and others in an alleged road ‘reconstruction scam’.

The administration has issued a show-cause notice to Nabha MC Executive Officer after the registration of an FIR for violating the status quo orders of the Deputy Commissioner. The FIR is against contractor Aman Gupta. This was after residents of the area complained that the road had been constructed less than three years ago, was in good condition, and that there was no need to uproot the bitumen road and install interlocking tiles.

Sources today revealed that the previously carried-out bitumen roadwork at the site had been completed in early 2020. “Despite the same, the Nabha Municipal Council started fresh proceedings for the reconstruction of the road using interlocking tiles in 2021.” They said the same was done on the claims that the road had developed potholes due to the collection of sewer and rainwater.

Sources revealed that the road had developed only a few potholes that could be repaired. “This is a major road re-construction scam and could involve senior Council officials and area politicians as well.”

An administrative official requesting anonymity said, “This is a major scam involving the use of interlocking tiles. Interestingly, the new tender was initiated during the last leg of the Congress government and within 1.5 years of the completion of the previous work, which is against the rules. As such, numerous individuals at the Council and senior levels could be involved.”

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the administration has issued a show-cause notice to EO Gurcharan Singh in relation to the matter. She said the same was done in relation to a report submitted to her office.