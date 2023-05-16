On eve of CM’s visit, encroachment on government land comes to fore

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

A day before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the city, a case of illegal encroachment on government land came to the fore. The relevant piece of land is located adjacent to the office of consumer forum and railway crossing number 19.

Former Mayor Amarinder Singh Bazaz raised a question over the encroachment and said, “Encroachment on public land is rampant in the city under the rule of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A chunk of government land worth crores of rupees was today encroached upon by miscreants in broad daylight. The encroachers were carrying out brick work during the day, but they decided to paint it before completing the work to show that the construction was done earlier,” the former he said.

He alleged that the matter of encroachment and illegal construction on public land had not come to a halt since long. “Miscreants have been carrying out illegal constructions with impunity. Political leaders are directly involved in the process, which is resulting in loss of public funds,” he said.

Municipal Corporation officials visited the site in the evening and got the work halted.