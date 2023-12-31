On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 30

The Urban Estate police have booked 40 persons, including daily wagers and ad hoc staffers, for demonstrating and blocking the entry gate of Punjabi University. The case has been registered on a complaint by the Registrar of the University against protesting employees.

As per the complaint, a demonstration was organised by daily wage and ad hoc security guards at the main gate of the university on December 19, seeking a hike in wages.

The demonstration involved blocking the entry to the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor’s offices. During this time, university exams were going on and disruptions occurred, leading to the closure of the main gate.

A protest march was also carried out within the campus at 11 am on December 21. Again on December 29, around 2:30 pm, demonstrators, numbering 30 to 40, sat in front of the main gate.

In response to university Registrar Navjot Kaur’s complaint, Arvinder Singh, Dalbir Singh, Mithun Singh, Jaspal Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Angrez Singh, Heera Lal, Kulwinder Singh, Rajinder Pal, Satvant Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagseer Singh and 30 others were named in the FIR registered under Sections 353, 186, 341, 504, 143 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

