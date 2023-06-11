One dies as trucks collide

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 10

A conductor of a canter truck was killed when the vehicle and a truck collided near Bhat Majra village in the vicinity of Sirhind town on the GT Road here today.

The deceased was identified as Shanu Mishra, a resident of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

In a complaint to the police, Ram Rattan, the driver of the canter truck, stated that he was returning after loading goods at Pathankot when near Bhat Majra a truck ahead of his canter suddenly applied breaks. His canter truck rammed into the truck in which Shanu was badly injured.

The victim was taken to the Government Hospital, Patiala, where he died during treatment.

The Sirhind police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the truck.