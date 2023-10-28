One killed, two injured in Banur road accident

Patiala, October 27
One man was killed and two others were grievously injured in Banur after a trolley rammed into four other vehicles on the national highway. The police have registered a case against Majid, a resident of Muzafarnagar, on a complaint registered by Rakesh Kumar of Himachal Pradesh.
The truck driver, Rakesh Kumar, said he was driving his truck near Banur when the accused rammed his trolley into his truck, which then rammed into 3–4 vehicles ahead of him. The police have registered a case against Majid under Sections 279 and 304A among other sections of the IPC.
