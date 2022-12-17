Online channel booked for violating POCSO norms

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

The Rajpura police have registered a case against an online channel under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by District Programme Officer Naresh Kumar.

SHO Rakesh Kumar said the officer in his complaint stated that the channel had broadcast an online programme on child sexual abuse and had revealed the identities of the children residing at an orphanage.

The SHO said a case under Section 74(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 23 of the POCSO Act has been registered. Investigation is underway.