Online lecture on fundamental duties marks Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 27

The centre for constitutional law and governance, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), marked the 73rd Republic Day by organising an online lecture on ‘Mapping fundamental duties in contemporary India’ here.

Professor Amar Pal Singh, dean, university school of law and legal studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, addressed the faculty and students of RGNUL and said, “Duties and rights are correlative. Citizens must uphold ideals of the founding fathers of the nation and discharge duties for peace and harmony.”

He explained duty as volitional expression of conscience that could be understood in cultural context. He said, “Duty is sense of moral obligation which enables conduct.” He reiterated that citizens must always set precedent by performing fundamental duties.